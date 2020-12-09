White House hosts summit on COVID vaccines without companies that produced shots
President Trump used Tuesday's coronavirus vaccine summit to push baseless conspiracies about his election loss that have repeatedly failed to hold up to scrutiny in court. Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about why Pfizer and Moderna, the companies producing the leading vaccine candidates in the U.S., did not attend the event.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
The Nation Reached ‘Safe Harbor.’ Here’s What That Means.President Trump’s efforts to overturn the presidential election are nearing the end of the line.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to overturn Pennsylvania election resultsPresident Trump's last-ditch attempt to stay in office was dealt a decisive blow by the Supreme Court on Tuesday as it denied a bid to overturn election results..
CBS News
U.S. prepares for coronavirus vaccine rollout as cases top 15 millionPresident Trump said the Food and Drug Administration is "just days away" from approving Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for use in the U.S. — and that the..
CBS News
Biden’s Pentagon Pick Reignites Debate Over Civilian Control of MilitaryCongress would need to approve a waiver for Lloyd J. Austin III, a recently retired general, to serve in the civilian post, four years after President Trump’s..
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid: 'How a picture of my foot became anti-vaccine propaganda'A misunderstanding turned a woman's skin condition into fuel for conspiracy theories.
BBC News
Covid 19 coronavirus: William Shakespeare becomes second person to receive Covid vaccineWhat's in a name?Millions of people around the world eagerly await a Covid-19 vaccine as the door closes on our hellish year battling the pandemic, but one early..
New Zealand Herald
Sinovac: What do we know about China's Covid-19 vaccine?The Sinovac vaccine is yet to finish late-stage trials, but is already being shipped to other countries.
BBC News
90-year-old woman becomes first to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in U.K.Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother in the U.K., has become the first person in the world to receive a clinically-approved coronavirus vaccine. Charlie..
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
For first 100 days, Biden pledges 100M vaccinations, requiring masks & reopening schools where possiblePresident-elect Joe Biden is pledging to change the course of the pandemic in the U.S. He introduced key members of his administration's health team Tuesday..
CBS News
In a meeting with Biden, the N.A.A.C.P. pushes for a civil rights envoy position in the White House.
NYTimes.com
'Terrific' 15% of Americans have had COVID-19 -Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Trump takes vaccine victory lapPresident Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus as the White House worked to instill confidence in the..
USATODAY.com
Zeke Miller American journalist
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Texas attorney general sues to block Biden's victory in four other statesTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing over the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia, four battleground states that helped swing..
CBS News
Biden names health team to lead COVID-19 responsePresident-elect Joe Biden has named key members of his administration's health team on Monday. They include Dr. Anthony Fauci and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr...
CBS News
Fauci warns of looming COVID-19 surge as cases skyrocket nationwide ahead of the holidaysCoronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the U.S. and Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says the worst is yet to come as hospitalizations..
CBS News
Moderna American biotechnology company
Preparation for a big COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underwayMedical personnel train for vaccine distribution in the UK. | Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
In the US, COVID-19 vaccines are just..
The Verge
Doctors say COVID vaccine's side effects are normal, urge people not to avoid the shotsAhead of the anticipated distribution of the two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, medical experts are stressing the importance of getting the..
CBS News
Continuing COVID-19 vaccine trials may put volunteers at unnecessary risk. Is that ethical?The success of candidate vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna raises ethical questions about continuing placebo trials in which some may get sick.
USATODAY.com
CDC panel says health care workers, nursing home residents should be first to get COVID-19 vaccineA CDC panel recommended on Tuesday that health care workers and nursing home residents should be first to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Those initial doses..
CBS News
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Such a tough year' - UK health boss brought to tears on TV as vaccine rollout beginsUK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was overcome with emotion while discussing the coronavirus vaccination breakthrough on television.Elderly Brits have become the..
New Zealand Herald
Pfizer vaccine data wins backing of U.S. FDA
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources