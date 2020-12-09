Global  
 

White House hosts summit on COVID vaccines without companies that produced shots

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
President Trump used Tuesday's coronavirus vaccine summit to push baseless conspiracies about his election loss that have repeatedly failed to hold up to scrutiny in court. Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about why Pfizer and Moderna, the companies producing the leading vaccine candidates in the U.S., did not attend the event.
News video: White House Coronavirus Task Force Disagrees On California Shutdown

White House Coronavirus Task Force Disagrees On California Shutdown 00:39

 White House coronavirus task force officials publicly disagreed on Monday. The disagreement was over California's new stay-at-home orders. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that the state didn't have "any choice" but to impose the restrictions. Yet Brett Giroir raised concerns on Fox News about "overly...

Pfizer vaccine data wins backing of U.S. FDA [Video]

Pfizer vaccine data wins backing of U.S. FDA

[NFA] Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:53Published

