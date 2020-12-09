Global  
 

Players walk off after alleged racism in Champions League game

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
A match official was accused of using insulting language about a Black coach for Istanbul Basaksehir.
News video: Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

 Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris St Germain players walk off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals [Video]

Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham and spokeafterwards about the need to stay focused on the crunch RB Leipzig clash andderby against Manchester City.

Solskjaer on Champions League exit: We didn't perform well enough as a team [Video]

Solskjaer on Champions League exit: We didn't perform well enough as a team

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a press conference afterhis team crashed out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig.United only required a point from their final two matches to reach theknockout phase, but could not do so and now have to settle for a Europa Leaguespot.

Neymar & PSG Storm Off Field After Alleged Racial Comment from Game Official

 Neymar and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates all walked off the pitch during a Champions League game Tuesday -- protesting racial language a ref used about a..
TMZ.com

Players walk off, PSG-Basaksehir Champions League game suspended after official's alleged racial abuse

 Players left the field after an alleged racist incident involving the fourth official towards Istanbul's assistant manager.
USATODAY.com
Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy [Video]

Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy

Still photographs showing Istanbul Basaksehir players leaving the pitch during the Champions League match away to Paris St Germain after one of the team's assistant coaches is sent off.

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir was 'a punch in our stomach' [Video]

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir was 'a punch in our stomach'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United's Champions League defeatto Istanbul Basaksehir as "a punch in our stomach". “The only way I know of –well, I hope the players as well – to..

'Total chaos at Ajax ahead of CL game' [Video]

'Total chaos at Ajax ahead of CL game'

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan explains the chaotic scenes ahead of Ajax's Champions League match against Midtjylland after 11 players tested positive for coronavirus.

"The rapport I have with my players is important" - Zidane Manager Masterclass- FIFA 21 Career Mode [Video]

"The rapport I have with my players is important" - Zidane Manager Masterclass- FIFA 21 Career Mode

FIFA 21 is the year of Career Mode. Brand new innovation and genuine insight from the game's elite managers has been injected into the game.To learn more about the new features, and the crossovers with..

News24.com | PSG v Basaksehir Champions League game suspended over alleged racist abuse by official

 Paris Saint-Germain's decisive Champions League game with Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday was suspended in the first half as the players walked off amid...
News24

Rio Ferdinand’s damning verdict following alleged racist incident in Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir clash

 Rio Ferdinand says football is at a ‘disturbing tipping point’ following an alleged racist incident during Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph