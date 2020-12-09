Players walk off after alleged racism in Champions League game

Solskjaer on Champions League exit: We didn't perform well enough as a team



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a press conference afterhis team crashed out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig.United only required a point from their final two matches to reach theknockout phase, but could not do so and now have to settle for a Europa Leaguespot.

