Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Picks Marcia Fudge for HUD and Tom Vilsack for Agriculture Secretary

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Ms. Fudge, a House member from Ohio, would be the second African-American Biden cabinet member chosen in two days. Mr. Vilsack would reprise his role from the Obama administration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho

HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho 00:42

 President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio. If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position. The pick will likely ease the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Vilsack Tom Vilsack American politician


Marcia Fudge Marcia Fudge U.S. Representative from Ohio

Biden will nominate Rep. Marcia Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

 Fudge has served in the House since 2008. Prior to being elected to Congress, she was mayor of Warrensville Heights, a suburb of Cleveland.
USATODAY.com

Biden to nominate Marcia Fudge to lead HUD

 The president-elect is expected to make the formal announcement later this week.
CBS News

Democrats debate direction of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

 The person President-elect Joe Biden selects to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture will oversee farming policy as well as programs like food stamps and..
CBS News

United States Department of Housing and Urban Development United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Cabinet department in the Executive branch of the United States federal government

Pete Buttigieg Vetted for Cabinet Posts, Including Commerce and HUD

 Joe Biden said the LGBTQ+ community would be represented in his cabinet, and sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Pete Buttigieg is actively under..
TMZ.com
Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Monday morning, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days [Video]

Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his three-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The new President's approach to dealing with the deadly virus continues to contrast with President Donald Trump. The plan would aim to get at least 100 million Americans vaccinated in his initial 100 days in office, Biden also pledged to sign a face mask mandate on his first day in office. The President-elect also announced efforts to get children back to school safely.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M [Video]

Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, while President Donald Trump took credit for advances in COVID vaccine development for "whichever the next administration is." Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published

Ohio Ohio State of the United States of America

Beloved gorilla in Ohio zoo dies at age 48, community remembers her 'beautiful soul'

 Toni, a 48-year-old gorilla at Ohio's Columbus Zoo, was the last surviving offspring of the first gorilla born in captivity.
USATODAY.com

Major League Baseball umpire Brian O'Nora was arrested in Ohio in human trafficking sting

 MLB umpire Brian O'Nora was among 13 men arrested as a part of a human trafficking sting in Ohio.
USATODAY.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

House passes defense bill with veto-proof margin as Trump threatens veto

 President Trump has threatened to veto the legislation due to his frustrations over social media company protections.
CBS News

Trump warns House GOP against voting for bipartisan defense bill

 The president has threatened to veto the bill over provisions on renaming military bases and on social media regulation.
CBS News

Trump Asked Pennsylvania House Speaker About Overturning His Loss

 President Trump has already failed to persuade elected Republicans in Michigan and Georgia to subvert the will of voters, and his effort appears to have stalled..
NYTimes.com

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

Watch Live: Fauci speaks with Black leaders about COVID-19 vaccines

 Black Americans are less likely to get vaccinated than other ethnic groups, studies say.
CBS News

President-elect Biden to nominate Lloyd Austin as defense secretary in historic move

 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd Austin as defense secretary. If the Senate confirms him, Austin will..
CBS News

Lloyd Austin: Biden picks ex-general as defence secretary

 Lloyd Austin, who headed US Central Command, will be the first African-American defence secretary.
BBC News

Joe Biden to name retired Army General Lloyd Austin first black defence chief

 President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate retired Army General Lloyd Austin as defence secretary, according to two people familiar with the decision, making..
WorldNews

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Obama, the Best-Selling Author, on Reading, Writing and Radical Empathy

 He invited authors and historians to the White House and had already published a best-selling memoir. That didn’t make writing his latest book, “A Promised..
NYTimes.com

U.S. fully restores DACA and starts accepting new applicants

 The Trump administration has fully restored the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and is now accepting new applicants. The Obama-era policy protects..
CBS News

On immigration, Biden should look to the Obama administration and do the opposite

 Biden has made a lot of lofty promises about immigration reform. We'll see if he actually delivers.
USATODAY.com
Biden chooses former general for defense secretary [Video]

Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary, a person familiar with the decision said on Monday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge reportedly on the shortlist for President-elect Biden cabinet post [Video]

Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge reportedly on the shortlist for President-elect Biden cabinet post

Could Rep. Marcia Fudge be the next Secretary of Agriculture?

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:36Published
Rep. Marcia Fudge being considered for Biden cabinet post [Video]

Rep. Marcia Fudge being considered for Biden cabinet post

Rep. Marcia Fudge being considered for Biden cabinet post.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden Plans To Bring Vilsack Back To USDA, Despite Criticism From Reformers

 Vilsack served as secretary of agriculture during the Obama Administration, and has been a trusted advisor to President-elect Biden. But critics say his time has...
NPR

Biden Picks Marcia Fudge for HUD and Tom Vilsack for Agriculture Secretary

 Ms. Fudge, a House member from Ohio, would be the second African-American Biden cabinet member chosen in two days. Mr. Vilsack would reprise his role from the...
NYTimes.com

President-elect Biden Nominates Obama-era Officials To Economic Posts

President-elect Biden Nominates Obama-era Officials To Economic Posts Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden rolled out his economic team Tuesday as the unemployment rate is still double pre-pandemic numbers. The team, made up mostly...
Newsy Also reported by •UpworthyWorldNews