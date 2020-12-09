FDA confirms Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness as U.S. cases top 15 million
U.S. coronavirus cases have surpassed 15 million as the country enters what many are calling a "dark" period. But help may soon be on the way as the FDA is set to consider Pfizer's application for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine. CBS News correspondents Charlie D'Agata and Adriana Diaz have the latest on the race for a vaccine, then Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior fellow at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN to break down the latest.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
FDA analysis finds Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine meets "success criteria"The U.K. began its nationwide vaccination program Tuesday and the U.S. could be right behind it. The Food and Drug Administration determined a clinical trial of..
CBS News
White House hosts summit on COVID vaccines without companies that produced shotsPresident Trump used Tuesday's coronavirus vaccine summit to push baseless conspiracies about his election loss that have repeatedly failed to hold up to..
CBS News
90-year-old woman becomes first to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in U.K.Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother in the U.K., has become the first person in the world to receive a clinically-approved coronavirus vaccine. Charlie..
CBS News
U.S. prepares for coronavirus vaccine rollout as cases top 15 millionPresident Trump said the Food and Drug Administration is "just days away" from approving Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for use in the U.S. — and that the..
CBS News
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
Pfizer vaccine data wins backing of U.S. FDA
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published
Adriana Diaz (journalist)
Teen scientist selected as Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year"Gitanjali Rao, 15, has been named Time Magazine's first-ever "Kid of the Year." The teen scientist has been taking on some of the world's biggest problems,..
CBS News
CDC urges indoor mask use amid COVID-19 surgeThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus should wear a mask inside their homes to protect..
CBS News
How coronavirus vaccines will roll out in states across U.S. in coming weeksHospitals and health care workers across the U.S. are being stretched this as the daily death toll from COVID-19 keeps climbing. CBS News correspondent Adriana..
CBS News
Charlie D'Agata
As U.K. starts rolling out COVID vaccine, doctor says U.S. faces challengesBritish health authorities have begun rolling out initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. In the U.S., Pfizer's vaccine could be..
CBS News
Britain starts mass COVID-19 vaccination programThe British are the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a mass distribution program. The first round of vaccinations took place across the United..
CBS News
U.K. approves Pfizer's coronavirus vaccineThe U.K. has become the first country to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, with mass immunizations expected to begin next week. Charlie D'Agata has details.
CBS News
Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland
Global Covid-19 cases top 67.5mn: Johns HopkinsWashington, Dec 8 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 67.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.54 million, according to..
WorldNews
Covid 19 coronavirus: Police refuse to enforce California lockdowns as US case records tumbleThe United States notched a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the third day running as the pandemic tightens its grip on the world's hardest-hit..
New Zealand Herald
Johns Hopkins Professor Says U.S. COVID Response is Like 'Operation Turtle Speed'Operation Warp Speed is a misnomer, according to a Johns Hopkins doctor ... the frustrated doc says it's more like Operation Turtle Speed. Professor Marty Makary..
TMZ.com
COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in U.S. this weekIn the U.S., COVID-19 cases have surpassed 14.3 million, and more than 278,500 deaths have been recorded, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
CBS News
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
