Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New law allows Wash. bicyclists to yield, roll through stop signs

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
A new law going into effect on Thursday will allow bicyclists in Washington to treat stop signs as yield signs in an effort to improve intersection safety. The new "Safety Stop" law will allow bicyclists to keep their momentum and roll through intersections if the coast is clear.  It will not apply at traffic lights, where bicyclists are still required to stop.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Violence erupts in new Paris protest against security law

Violence erupts in new Paris protest against security law 04:03

 Violence broke out in Paris yesterday (December 5) for the second weekend in a row at a mass protest against a new security law and police brutality.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

French Police Clash with Protesters in Paris over New Law [Video]

French Police Clash with Protesters in Paris over New Law

Police have fired tear gas at civil liberty protesters attending a demonstration in Paris. The rally is against a new security law prohibiting images of police officers from being shared. The..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:16Published
Political signs receive new life as Colorado farm finds a new use for them following election season [Video]

Political signs receive new life as Colorado farm finds a new use for them following election season

Now that the election is over, all those campaign ads and mailers are a thing of the past. But what about the yard signs? Denver7's Meghan Lopez reports how a Colorado farm is finding a new use for..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:13Published
Gov. Murphy Signs Law Requiring Body Cameras For All New Jersey Officers [Video]

Gov. Murphy Signs Law Requiring Body Cameras For All New Jersey Officers

Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law requiring all police officers to wear body cameras in New Jersey.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published