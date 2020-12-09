New law allows Wash. bicyclists to yield, roll through stop signs
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
A new law going into effect on Thursday will allow bicyclists in Washington to treat stop signs as yield signs in an effort to improve intersection safety. The new "Safety Stop" law will allow bicyclists to keep their momentum and roll through intersections if the coast is clear. It will not apply at traffic lights, where bicyclists are still required to stop.
