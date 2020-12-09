Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland Police, Protesters Clash in Broad Daylight

Newsmax Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was evicted in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter protesters stage rally outside Los Angeles mayor's house [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters stage rally outside Los Angeles mayor's house

Black Lives Matter demonstrators staged another protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home on Tuesday (December 8).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Los Angeles police move in on BLM protesters [Video]

Los Angeles police move in on BLM protesters

Video obtained by Reuters shows Los Angeles police striking civil rights protesters outside the home of Mayor Eric Garcetti. Local media report that authorities were trying to make an arrest after an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Injured protesters treated at Paris demonstrations [Video]

Injured protesters treated at Paris demonstrations

Paramdeics treated injured protesters on Saturday during demonstrations in Paris against police brutality.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

 PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed...
SeattlePI.com

Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

 Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was evicted in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at...
FOXNews.com