Rocket Man, Chuck Yeager, First Man to Break the Barrier of Sound Dies at 97

HNGN Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Rocket Man, Chuck Yeager, First Man to Break the Barrier of Sound Dies at 97The first man to fly to the speed of sound and broke the barrier of sound, Chuck Yeager dies at 97 years old. An ex-world war two ace fighter pilot crossed a new frontier when his plane flew faster than any machine.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Sound barrier-breaking pilot Chuck Yeager dies

Sound barrier-breaking pilot Chuck Yeager dies 01:07

 Chuck Yeager, the steely test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more than 70 years ago, died on Monday at the age of 97. Ryan Brooks reports.

