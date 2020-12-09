Rocket Man, Chuck Yeager, First Man to Break the Barrier of Sound Dies at 97

Test pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to break the sound barrier, died on Monday, December 7 at age 97. In this report that aired on "Sunday Morning" on October...

Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier changed how the world would fly. This is what gave him 'the right stuff' to do it. Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, was also one of the U.S. Air Force's most decorated test pilots.

USATODAY.com 11 hours ago



