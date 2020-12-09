Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell on coronavirus relief: Senate "ought to pass what we agree on"

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Congress is working to reach agreements on coronavirus relief and government spending before the end of the year. Los Angeles Times congressional reporter Jennifer Haberkorn joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest developments from Capitol Hill
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: McConnell urges COVID deal without state, local aid

McConnell urges COVID deal without state, local aid 01:07

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said Congress should pass a U.S. coronavirus relief package without either the business liability protections that Republicans want or the aid to state and local governments that is a Democratic priority.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

McConnell pushes 'non-controversial' COVID relief

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is suggesting that lawmakers pass COVID relief legislation with controversial issues, such as aid to state and local..
USATODAY.com

McConnell's attitude on pandemic relief "encouraging," Manchin says

 "I've heard McConnell has said, basically, a bipartisan deal can be done. And that's very encouraging because we are prepared to do a deal," Manchin said.
CBS News
U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out [Video]

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out

[NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

The Georgia runoffs will decide who controls the Senate. Here's what you should know.

 All eyes are on Georgia as voters will ultimately determine which party will have the Senate majority.
USATODAY.com

Local Matters: Georgia GOP sues Republican secretary of state over ballot counting process

 Georgia's Republican Party chairman and the Republican National Committee are suing Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over alleged issues..
CBS News

In Farewell Speech, Udall Says Senate Has Become ‘Graveyard for Progress’

 Senator Tom Udall, a retiring New Mexico Democrat, used his parting speech as a call to kill the legislative filibuster, arguing that it had caused paralysis and..
NYTimes.com

Senate confirms Trump FCC nominee over Democrat objections

 Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to confirm the controversial nomination of Republican Nathan Simington to..
The Verge

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

White House Offers $916 Billion Stimulus Proposal as Talks Intensify

 The proposal by Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, was the administration’s first substantive engagement with Congress on a stimulus deal since the..
NYTimes.com

Vanessa Guillén's family vows to keep fighting after Army firings

 Her family pleaded for Congress to pass legislation that addresses how the military responds to sexual assault and harassment.
CBS News

Biden’s Pentagon Pick Reignites Debate Over Civilian Control of Military

 Congress would need to approve a waiver for Lloyd J. Austin III, a recently retired general, to serve in the civilian post, four years after President Trump’s..
NYTimes.com

Vanessa Guillén's sisters react to Fort Hood investigation

 The family of murdered Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén commended the Army for punishing 14 leaders at Fort Hood, but pleaded for Congress to pass legislation..
CBS News

Elaine Quijano American journalist

How the coronavirus pandemic may complicate filing taxes in 2021

 There are only a few weeks left in 2020, and that means it will soon be tax season. But due to the pandemic, paying them might be a little more complicated for..
CBS News

FDA analysis finds Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine meets "success criteria"

 The U.K. began its nationwide vaccination program Tuesday and the U.S. could be right behind it. The Food and Drug Administration determined a clinical trial of..
CBS News

White House hosts summit on COVID vaccines without companies that produced shots

 President Trump used Tuesday's coronavirus vaccine summit to push baseless conspiracies about his election loss that have repeatedly failed to hold up to..
CBS News

Capitol Hill Capitol Hill United States historic place

Supreme Court sidelines case against bathroom access for transgender students

 Legal Supreme Court sidelines case against bathroom access for transgender students The high court's decision not to hear the lawsuit is a win for civil rights..
WorldNews

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recruiting Congress to Join Twitch

 Apologies to Mr. Smith but screw going to Washington ... AOC's going to Twitch to get s**t done for America, and she's now recruiting her colleagues to do the..
TMZ.com

Congress could pass coronavirus stimulus deal before Christmas

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a coronavirus stimulus deal, after months of..
CBS News

Bipartisan $908 billion stimulus plan gains momentum on Capitol Hill

 Congress has been gridlocked over more coronavirus relief since May. But suddenly, leaders are talking and expressing new optimism they can cut a deal fast...
CBS News

Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times Daily newspaper published in Los Angeles, California


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Relief Proposal Includes $300 In Unemployment Benefits, But No Second Stimulus Check [Video]

Coronavirus Relief Proposal Includes $300 In Unemployment Benefits, But No Second Stimulus Check

Unless Congress acts soon, thousands of North Texans will lose their unemployment benefits at the end of the month.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:14Published
COVID-19 relief package: No stimulus check, but offers extra $300 in unemployment [Video]

COVID-19 relief package: No stimulus check, but offers extra $300 in unemployment

Congress is rushing to pass a proposed COVID-19 relief bill. Here's what is in the package and what it means for you.

Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic)     Duration: 00:37Published
Stimulus Package Priorities: Assistance To Unemployed, Small Businesses, State And Local Governments [Video]

Stimulus Package Priorities: Assistance To Unemployed, Small Businesses, State And Local Governments

The proposed $908 billion coronavirus relief package is gaining traction in Congress. But will it be enough, and will it come in time? Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

McConnell on coronavirus relief: Senate "ought to pass what we agree on"

 Congress is working to reach agreements on coronavirus relief and government spending before the end of the year. Los Angeles Times congressional reporter...
CBS News

Live in a castle on Seattle's Capitol Hill for $625K

 Overlooking a turret in the historic Anhalt building on Capitol Hill is this two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, yours for $625,000.
SeattlePI.com

Pelosi continues Capitol Christmas Tree tradition

 The 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front of Capitol Hill in Washington, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California...
USATODAY.com