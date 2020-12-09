WV chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
An explosion at a West Virginia chemical plant on Tuesday night prompted authorities to order residents within 2 miles of the plant to remain indoors. A local official said four people were injured. (Dec. 9)
