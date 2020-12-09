Global  
 

WV chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
An explosion at a West Virginia chemical plant on Tuesday night prompted authorities to order residents within 2 miles of the plant to remain indoors. A local official said four people were injured. (Dec. 9)
 
Explosion at chemical plant in West Virginia [Video]

Explosion at chemical plant in West Virginia

County officials in Belle, West Virginia, have declared a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 2-mile radius of the Chemours Co chemical plant after a "serious explosion" occurred at the plant.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:22Published

