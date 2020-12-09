Global  
 

14 At Fort Hood Punished After Vanessa Guillén's Killing Sparked A Review

NPR Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
NPR's David Greene talks to Rose Thayer, a reporter with Stars & Stripes, about the Army actions to address failures of leadership that led to a pattern of violence at Fort Hood in Texas.
 An investigative panel looking into violent crimes and abuse at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas said on Tuesday it had found a command structure that was "permissive" of sexual assaults. Colette Luke has more.

An investigation found that leadership at Fort Hood created a "permissive environment" that let crimes occur with little consequence.

Among those who died in recent months was Army Sgt. Elder Fernandes of Brockton, whose death was ruled a suicide. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

The Pentagon has now relieved 14 senior officers at Fort Hood, citing a pattern of ignoring complaints from subordinates. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields spoke to the mother of Sgt. Elder Fernandes who was found..

 Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy cited profound problems at the base, including a command climate that was "permissive of sexual harassment and sexual assault."
