14 At Fort Hood Punished After Vanessa Guillén's Killing Sparked A Review
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () NPR's David Greene talks to Rose Thayer, a reporter with Stars & Stripes, about the Army actions to address failures of leadership that led to a pattern of violence at Fort Hood in Texas.
An investigative panel looking into violent crimes and abuse at the Fort Hood Army base in Texas said on Tuesday it had found a command structure that was "permissive" of sexual assaults. Colette Luke has more.
The Pentagon has now relieved 14 senior officers at Fort Hood, citing a pattern of ignoring complaints from subordinates. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields spoke to the mother of Sgt. Elder Fernandes who was found..