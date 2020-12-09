Global  
 

Vanderbilt Commodores Women’s Basketball Team Won’t Stand For The National Anthem, Will Remain In The Locker Room

Daily Caller Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The women’s basketball team at Vanderbilt won’t stand for the national anthem during the season. In a statement tweeted by Simon Gibbs, the Commodores announced that they will remain in the locker room during the national anthem this season “to mourn and commemorate the racial injustices that have taken place in the United States.” (RELATED: […]
