Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye Opener: Documents suggest FDA will approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Newly released documents suggest the FDA will approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, and doses could be shipped out by this weekend. Also, the Supreme Court has rejected a last-ditch effort from the Trump campaign to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: FDA Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe

FDA Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe 01:03

 FDA Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration published its initial findings concerning the vaccine in briefing documents on Tuesday. [The Pfizer vaccine shows] a favorable safety profile, with no specific safety concerns, FDA Briefing Documents, via...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

FDA confirms Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness as U.S. cases top 15 million

 U.S. coronavirus cases have surpassed 15 million as the country enters what many are calling a "dark" period. But help may soon be on the way as the FDA is set..
CBS News

FDA analysis finds Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine meets "success criteria"

 The U.K. began its nationwide vaccination program Tuesday and the U.S. could be right behind it. The Food and Drug Administration determined a clinical trial of..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Walgreens executive on COVID-19 vaccine distribution to long-term care facilities

 Rick Gates, senior vice president of pharmacy and healthcare at Walgreens, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the company's plans to distribute the COVID-19..
CBS News
UK should have multiple Covid-19 vaccines next year – Chris Whitty [Video]

UK should have multiple Covid-19 vaccines next year – Chris Whitty

The UK should have three or four vaccines against Covid-19 by the middle ofnext year, England’s chief medical officer has said, adding that the jabs arebeing closely monitored for safety. Speaking at the Commons Health and ScienceCommittee, Professor Chris Whitty answered questions about the safety andavailability of current and future vaccines.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

Watch Live: NYC mayor holds press conference on COVID-19

 He said he expects new COVID-19​ restrictions "in a matter of days."
CBS News

Idaho health board COVID meeting ended due to "intense" protests

 The protests were at the site and at members' homes. The session was halted before members got to vote on proposed COVID-related restrictions.
CBS News

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Covid-19 vaccine to have differential pricing: Pfizer

 "We are having a tier pricing. It is one price for the developed world based on their GDP, another price, lower for the middle-income countries and in the..
IndiaTimes
Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses [Video]

Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses

According to 'The New York Times' and multiple other news outlets.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win [Video]

US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published

U.S. Supreme Court rejects GOP’s attempt to undo Pennsylvania election results

 WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s..
WorldNews

Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn Pennsylvania result

 The court rejects a Republican bid to overturn Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Politics live updates: Fudge and Vilsack to be tapped for Biden White House posts, Trump election challenges rejected by courts

 Rep. Marcia Fudge would be the second Black woman to lead HUD. Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack would return to his Obama administration role.
USATODAY.com
New US Citizenship Test Is Longer and More Difficult [Video]

New US Citizenship Test Is Longer and More Difficult

The Trump administration rolled out the new test on Tuesday for those applying for citizenship after December 1st.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Trump supporters plan DC rally to 'demand transparency' before Electoral College vote

 As many as 5,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. just days before electors from each state arrive to cast their votes.
 
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

We’ve Reached ‘Safe Harbor’

 The Supreme Court shoots down a Republican challenge in Pennsylvania as states pass a critical deadline.
NYTimes.com

Even in Defeat, Trump Tightens Grip on State G.O.P. Lawmakers

 In Pennsylvania, the president’s false claims of a rigged vote may inflame the party base for years to come. One lawmaker said that refusing to back up his..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

FDA report confirms the safety of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, authorization expected in days ahead [Video]

FDA report confirms the safety of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, authorization expected in days ahead

U.S. health regulators posted a positive review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as they near a decision on whether to allow use of the shot.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:42Published
FDA will approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization [Video]

FDA will approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization

Newly released documents suggest the FDA will approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Pfizer vaccine data wins backing of U.S. FDA [Video]

Pfizer vaccine data wins backing of U.S. FDA

[NFA] Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Why Beltway Conservatives Hate The Trump Populists – OpEd

Why Beltway Conservatives Hate The Trump Populists – OpEd By Ryan McMaken* The 2020 election has put on display a growing rift within the conservative movement and the Republican Party. As theWashington...
Eurasia Review

Donald Trump sends bizarre, incoherent Amy Coney Barrett tweet as Supreme Court declines to back electoral coup

 Donald Trump is once again raging about “dumps” after the US Supreme Court rejected a bid to reverse the election result in Pennsylvania. In a decision on...
PinkNews Also reported by •WorldNews

Real estate agency asks Trump fans to buy him childhood home

 But this time, the real estate agency is appealing directly to the president's fans to buy the house for the unprecedented price of $3 million and offer it to...
IndiaTimes