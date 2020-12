Department of Justice announces it will investigate Casey Goodson Jr. police shooting

Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The family of Casey Goodson Jr. says the 23-year-old was a law-abiding citizen who was wrongfully shot by a police officer while he was entering his home, and died in his kitchen in front of horrified family members. But authorities say he was seen waving his gun at an officer moments before, and refused commands to lay it down. Jeff Pegues has more.