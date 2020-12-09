Global  
 

Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Top Half a Billion In Time For the Holidays

HNGN Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Top Half a Billion In Time For the HolidaysWhen merged, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot prizes are now more than a half-billion dollars. Friday's Mega Millions prize is worth $247 million and Wednesday night's Powerball draw is worth $269 million.
