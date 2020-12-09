Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Top Half a Billion In Time For the Holidays
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () When merged, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot prizes are now more than a half-billion dollars. Friday's Mega Millions prize is worth $247 million and Wednesday night's Powerball draw is worth $269 million.
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Netflix - George and Harold travel back in time to convince Santa that a few ideas from their new version of Christmas (Blissmas) should be incorporated into his holiday. But will replacing red bows with laser shows work out as they had...
As states talk about increased restrictions, and holiday travel plans are compromised, it's clear that the 2020 holiday season will feel very different from what preceded it in 2019. But while we may..