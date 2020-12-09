Top cybersecurity firm FireEye hacked, evidence points to Russian intelligence
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The cybersecurity firm FireEye said its systems were successfully targeted by state-sponsored hackers, and tools were stolen from a digital vault that could be repurposed to stage new attacks worldwide. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" to talk about the ramifications of the brazen hack.
The cybersecurity firm FireEye said its systems were successfully targeted by state-sponsored hackers, and tools were stolen from a digital vault that could be repurposed to stage new attacks worldwide. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" to talk about the ramifications of the brazen hack.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
FireEye
FireEye cybersecurity tools compromised in state-sponsored attackIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
One of the US’s leading cybersecurity firms, FireEye, says it’s been hacked by a state-sponsored attacker...
The Verge
Dan Patterson
Report finds Facebook isn't flagging most misinformation on Georgia's senate raceA newly released report from Avaaz suggests Facebook isn't flagging most of the misinformation about Georgia's Senate runoff election on its platform. CBSN..
CBS News
"Great Reset" conspiracy theory takes aim at President-elect Joe BidenA conspiracy theory picking up steam online seeks to link President-elect Joe Biden and other prominent leaders to an effort to undermine capitalism. CBSN's..
CBS News
Anne-Marie Green Canadian journalist
Music world remembers John Lennon 40 years after his deathJohn Lennon was shot and killed outside his Upper West Side apartment 40 years ago today. Joe Levy, editor at large for Billboard and host of the "Inside the..
CBS News
Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in Facebook videoPresident Trump posted a long Facebook video where he repeatedly denounced the November election as "rigged," even though Attorney General William Barr said the..
CBS News
Arecibo Observatory telescope, a Puerto Rico landmark, collapses after damageAfter sustaining severe damage from a broken cable, the famed Arecibo Observatory telescope in Puerto Rico has collapsed. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir..
CBS News
Blood test for Alzheimer's goes on sale without FDA approvalSt. Louis-based C2N Diagnostics has released a blood test that it says can detect Alzheimer's disease. The test is not yet FDA approved, and is not covered by..
CBS News
You Might Like