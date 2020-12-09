Global  
 

Top cybersecurity firm FireEye hacked, evidence points to Russian intelligence

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The cybersecurity firm FireEye said its systems were successfully targeted by state-sponsored hackers, and tools were stolen from a digital vault that could be repurposed to stage new attacks worldwide. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" to talk about the ramifications of the brazen hack.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses hack

U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses hack 01:36

 FireEye, one of the largest cybersecurity companies in the United States, said on Tuesday (December 8) that it has been hacked, likely by a government, leading to the theft of an arsenal of internal hacking tools typically reserved to privately test the cyber defenses of its clients. Bryan Wood...

