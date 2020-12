You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Peruvians celebrate in streets after interim President Merino steps down



Tens of thousands of people in Lima took to the streets to celebrate Peru’s interim president Manuel Merino announced resignation on November 15. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Voice of America interim director pushed out by Trump-appointed overseer in final flurry of actions to assert control Read more

Washington Post 14 hours ago