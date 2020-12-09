House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith weighs in on Biden's Pentagon pick
President-elect Joe Biden is facing bipartisan concerns over his choice to lead the Pentagon. He's urging Congress to pass a waiver that would allow retired General Lloyd Austin to serve as defense secretary. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports from Wilmington, Delaware, with the latest developments on Mr. Biden's transition to power, and House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith joined CBSN to discuss some of the major concerns with Austin's nomination.
