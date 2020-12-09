Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith weighs in on Biden's Pentagon pick

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is facing bipartisan concerns over his choice to lead the Pentagon. He's urging Congress to pass a waiver that would allow retired General Lloyd Austin to serve as defense secretary. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports from Wilmington, Delaware, with the latest developments on Mr. Biden's transition to power, and House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith joined CBSN to discuss some of the major concerns with Austin's nomination.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick 02:13

 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite a law requiring the military's top brass to have been out of the armed forces for at least seven years before running the Pentagon. This...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Global nuclear agency chief says threats increased under Trump

 Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency voices hope that President-elect Joe Biden will re-engage with friends and foes to lower the risk of nuclear..
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation pick

 If confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Senate-approved member of the Cabinet.
CBS News

Senator Josh Hawley on working with Bernie Sanders on COVID-19 relief

 Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is working with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to push for direct stimulus payments to Americans, potentially by holding..
CBS News

IAEA director on rising nuclear threats Biden will face

 How to deal with Iran's nuclear program will be a priority for the incoming Biden administration. CBS News' Pamela Falk sat down with Rafael Mariano Grossi,..
CBS News

President-elect Biden stumps for Georgia Democrats as early voting starts in Senate runoff elections

 President-elect Biden campaigned for Georgia's two Democratic Senate candidates to help the party win back the majority. This as he names former rival, Pete..
CBS News

Adam Smith (politician) Adam Smith (politician) U.S. Representative from Washington

US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto [Video]

US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8) overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave office. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

United States House Committee on Armed Services United States House Committee on Armed Services Standing committee of the United States House of Representatives responsible for funding and oversight of the Department of Defense (DOD) and the United States armed forces, as well as substantial portions of the Department of Energy.


Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin American military officer

We need a civilian, not a soldier, in charge of defense

 Biden's nomination of General Lloyd Austin for Secretary of Defense is not a good idea. The Founders sought to keep the profession of arms out of politics for a..
USATODAY.com

Jill Biden assembles care packages for US troops

 Dr. Jill Biden joined Lloyd Austin, her husband's nominee for Secretary of Defense, in assembling holiday care packages for U.S. service personnel stationed..
USATODAY.com

Biden Asks Congress to Grant Waiver for ‘Cool Under Fire’ Defense Pick

 Senior Democrats appear willing to exempt Lloyd J. Austin III, a retired four-star general, from a law meant to protect civilian control of the military.
NYTimes.com

US waiver law bothers Biden Pentagon nomination

 US President-elect Joe Biden introduced retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of defense, but the requirement for a congressional waiver makes..
USATODAY.com

The Pentagon The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia

Russian Hack, Undetected Since Spring, Upends Government Agencies

 The Pentagon, intelligence agencies, nuclear labs and Fortune 500 companies use software that was found to have been compromised by Russian hackers. The sweep of..
NYTimes.com

Watch Live: Biden introduces his pick to lead Defense Department

 Retired Army General Lloyd Austin will be the first Black man to helm the Pentagon if confirmed by the Senate.
CBS News
Biden chooses former general for defense secretary [Video]

Biden chooses former general for defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary, a person familiar with the decision said on Monday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist)

Biden campaigns in Georgia ahead of critical Senate runoffs

 President-elect Joe Biden attacks Republicans as Democrats seek control of the Senate via the Georgia runoffs. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

Biden addresses the nation: "The will of the people prevailed"

 President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday night, after the Electoral College affirmed his victory in November's election. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News

Electoral College formalizes President-elect Joe Biden's win

 The Electoral College formalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory the same day early voting got underway for the important Senate runoffs in Georgia. CBS..
CBS News

Biden eyes Obama administration veterans for White House Cabinet

 President-elect Joe Biden is turning to three more Obama White House veterans to serve in his administration. If Mr. Biden's 14 Cabinet picks thus far are..
CBS News

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

‘PM Modi is a master at political messaging’: Sanjay Jha on Congress’ mistakes [Video]

‘PM Modi is a master at political messaging’: Sanjay Jha on Congress’ mistakes

Suspended Congress leader spoke about his upcoming book ‘The Great Unravelling: India After 2014’ during an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad. Sanjay Jha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes like Ayushman Bharat, low cost housing, Ujjwala Yojana have helped the BJP establish a connect with the common man. ‘I have been a critic of Mr. Modi’s politics. It is a text book study of how a leader rises beyond his limitations to capture the larger public mind & win their trust,’ Sanjay Jha said. He added that the BJP is also smart in ensuring that the last mile delivery is talked about and said that everyone in the Congress estimated this factor. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:53Published

Kerala local body polls: Congress mayor candidate N Venugopal loses by 1 vote to BJP, blames EVM

 "I have not decided to go to court with the voting machine issue so far. Will check what happened exactly," N Venugopal added.
DNA

US Congress passes defence policy bill that calls out Chinese aggression against India

 The US Congress has officially passed the USD 740 billion defence policy bill, which among other things include calling out Chinese aggression against India..
IndiaTimes

Wilmington, Delaware Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware

President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory made official in final vote count

 President-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College's official vote count, marking his victory in the 2020 election. Nikole Killion reports from Wilmington,..
CBS News

Biden's son faces investigation over taxes as Trump joins Texas lawsuit that aims to overturn election

 President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is facing a federal investigation into his tax records. Meanwhile, President Trump is focusing on overturning the..
CBS News

Progressives eye Biden's Cabinet and agenda as his son faces tax investigation

 Hunter Biden has confirmed he's under federal investigation over his taxes. Meanwhile President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet selections are coming into sharper..
CBS News

Biden introduces his choice for defense secretary, Lloyd Austin

 President-elect Joe Biden introduced retired Army General Lloyd Austin, his nominee to lead the Department of Defense, at a press event in Wilmington, Delaware...
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory [Video]

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Joe Biden's Agenda 'A Little Hazy' [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Joe Biden's Agenda 'A Little Hazy'

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters that Biden's agenda seems "a little hazy" and needs a "more coherent vision," reports The Hill. Biden has previously..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden Cabinet Rollout Hits Hurdles [Video]

Biden Cabinet Rollout Hits Hurdles

President-elect Joe Biden is receiving criticism on his Cabinet picks as he prepares to take on the White House in January.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

What we know about retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden's choice for defense secretary

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion joins CBSN to discuss what...
CBS News Also reported by •MediaiteThe AgeWorldNewsFOXNews.comDeutsche WelleSBSNPRUSATODAY.comJerusalem PostHindu

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith weighs in on Biden's Pentagon pick

 President-elect Joe Biden is facing bipartisan concerns over his choice to lead the Pentagon. He's urging Congress to pass a waiver that would allow retired...
CBS News

Gen. Lloyd Austin, defense secretary nominee, brings deep combat experience and a connection with Biden

 Read more
Washington Post