House to vote on stopgap bill to fund government through next week

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The short-term funding bill will prevent a shutdown at the end of the week and offer more time for negotiations.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out 02:09

 [NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Gavino Garay reports.

