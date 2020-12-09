Coronavirus Updates: British Officials Say Pfizer Vaccine Should Not Be Taken By People With "Significant Allergic Reactions"

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 6 hours ago Video Credit:- Published People with history of allergic reactions warned against getting vaccine 00:54 UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of“significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive thePfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. It comes after two NHS staff members whoreceived the jab on Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction. It is understoodboth are...