Coronavirus Updates: British Officials Say Pfizer Vaccine Should Not Be Taken By People With "Significant Allergic Reactions"

Gothamist Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: British Officials Say Pfizer Vaccine Should Not Be Taken By People With Significant Allergic ReactionsDr. Doreen Brown, 85, receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered at Guy's Hospital in London.

The United Kingdom was the first country to approve Pfizer's vaccine. [ more › ]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: People with history of allergic reactions warned against getting vaccine

People with history of allergic reactions warned against getting vaccine 00:54

 UK regulators have issued a warning that people who have a history of“significant” allergic reactions should not currently receive thePfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. It comes after two NHS staff members whoreceived the jab on Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction. It is understoodboth are...

