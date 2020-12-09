Manhattan Chipotle Workers Bombarded By Ginormous Rats, Storefront Overrun
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
A roughly 1.5 lb. rat seen at a Chipotle in Washington Heights (left); an avocado claimed by one of the location's rats (right)
An army of blood-thirsty and guac-hungry rats are chewing their way through a Manhattan Chipotle, according to freaked out workers who say management failed to act even after they were bitten. [ more › ]
