Coach K says playing during pandemic doesn't "feel right"

LSU continues sliding toward a historically bad season and down the 1-127 in the latest USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank.

Several college basketball teams are off to shaky starts, including some NCAA bluebloods like Kentucky and Duke.

The suggestions include the formation of the National College Football Association, a new governing body that would operate outside the NCAA umbrella.

Broncos cancel practice following more positive COVID-19 tests



Broncos coach Vic Fangio believes the NFL will reach the finish line with their schedule, but it will not be easy as the pandemic grips the country. It affected the Broncos again Friday as a player and.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Career Coach: Behavioral Questions



CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by working with a career coach every week to give you advice on looking for and landing a job during the pandemic. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:30 Published 3 weeks ago