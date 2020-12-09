Coach K says playing during pandemic doesn't "feel right"
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
"I know the NCAA is worried about the end game," he said. "They're not as worried about the game we're playing right now."
Mike Krzyzewski American basketball player and coach
National Collegiate Athletic Association American collegiate athletic organization
