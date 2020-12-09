Global  
 

Coach K says playing during pandemic doesn't "feel right"

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
"I know the NCAA is worried about the end game," he said. "They're not as worried about the game we're playing right now."
News video: Warriors Return To Training Camp Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Warriors Return To Training Camp Amid COVID-19 Pandemic 13:30

 Training Camp for the Golden State Warriors began Monday, after two players tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Steve Kerr provides updates on the upcoming season and hints at who the players were who tested positive.

LSU slides toward a historically bad season in NCAA Re-Rank 1-127

 LSU continues sliding toward a historically bad season and down the 1-127 in the latest USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank.
USATODAY.com

College basketball's early misery index: Kentucky, Duke and other ranked teams off to ugly starts

 Several college basketball teams are off to shaky starts, including some NCAA bluebloods like Kentucky and Duke.
USATODAY.com

Influential panel proposes separating major college football from the NCAA

 The suggestions include the formation of the National College Football Association, a new governing body that would operate outside the NCAA umbrella.
USATODAY.com

Knight group recommends FBS split from NCAA

 After a yearlong study of college sports, the independent Knight Commission is recommending that the FBS split from the NCAA and form its own system of...
College sports watchdog believes FBS college football teams should break away from NCAA

 The Knight Commission would like to see major college football form its own division separate from the NCAA
