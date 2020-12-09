Terry McAuliffe Faces All-Black Democratic Primary in Virginia Governor’s Race
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Mr. McAuliffe, who was governor from 2014 to 2018, says he wants to take “Virginia to the next level and to lift up all Virginians.”
Mr. McAuliffe, who was governor from 2014 to 2018, says he wants to take “Virginia to the next level and to lift up all Virginians.”
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Terry McAuliffe American businessman and politician
Virginia State of the United States of America
'Breonna's Law': Virginia Gov. signs bill banning no-knock warrants with her family presentVirginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremoniously signed legislation banning no-knock search warrants referred to as "Breonna's Law" with members of Breonna Taylor's..
USATODAY.com
Breonna Taylor's family watches as Virginia signs 'Breonna's Law' banning no-knock warrantsWith members of Breonna Taylor's family there to witness, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremoniously signed the so-called "Breonna's Law."
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources