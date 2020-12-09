Global  
 

January Jones Shares Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photo In Amazing Response To Allegedly Being Called ‘Desperate’

Daily Caller Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Actress January Jones gave her best response to allegedly being called “desperate” for posting bikini pictures on her Instagram. Jones shared a photo of herself in another swimsuit with the best caption while subtlety flipping off the camera Tuesday on her personal Instagram account.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by […]
 January Jones has shot down a tabloid report suggesting her friends are worried about her mental health, by posting to Instagram a letter from a reporter urging her to comment.

