Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City mayor says people of privilege won't be allowed to "jump the line" for COVID-19 vaccine

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters people of privilege won't be allowed to "jump the line" ahead of those who have a greater need for a COVID-19 vaccine. The mayor's comments come as city officials expect to start receiving the first doses of a vaccine a few days after it's approved by the federal government. Watch de Blasio's remarks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19 01:02

 Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19. The former New York City mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. President Donald Trump tweeted about his personal attorney’s diagnosis saying that Giuliani is "getting great care...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio Mayor of New York City

CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel [Video]

CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans not travel during next week's Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike around the United States. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:34Published
NYC public schools to close amid COVID-19 spike [Video]

NYC public schools to close amid COVID-19 spike

New York City's public school system, the nation's largest, called a halt to in-classroom instruction on Wednesday (November 18), citing a jump in coronavirus infection rates. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published
'We do need to close our schools' -NYC Mayor [Video]

'We do need to close our schools' -NYC Mayor

New York City's school district, the largest in the United States, will halt in-person learning starting on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:39Published

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

"Humans": Connecting with the world one photo at a time

 A decade ago Brandon Stanton began photographing and interviewing random strangers on the streets of New York; since then he's taken his camera around the world,..
CBS News

Inside the investigation to catch a serial killer

 On the 10-year anniversary of the discovery of the first victims of the Long Island serial Killer "48 Hours" goes inside New York's biggest unsolved murder case.
CBS News

Driver arrested after car plows into protesters

 A woman suspected of plowing her car into protesters Friday in New York City, injuring six of them, has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment,..
USATODAY.com

Driver Says She Hit Protesters Out of Fear, After They Screamed 'White Privilege Bitch!'

 The woman who plowed into a half dozen protesters on the streets of New York says she was in fear for her life after protesters screamed, "White privilege,..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Workers at Pfizer packaging vaccine for shipment [Video]

Workers at Pfizer packaging vaccine for shipment

Workers at Pfizer prepare boxes of the new COVID-19 vaccine for shipment on Monday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:14Published
First Shipments Of COVID-19 Vaccine Expected To Arrive Monday [Video]

First Shipments Of COVID-19 Vaccine Expected To Arrive Monday

The first doses of coronavirus vaccines are packed-up and on the way to hundreds of locations nationwide. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:53Published
CU researchers, global partners model which COVID vaccine distribution strategies work besti [Video]

CU researchers, global partners model which COVID vaccine distribution strategies work besti

Medical workers are at the front of the line to receive the COVID vaccine. But what about people who have already had the virus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

‘The View’ Slams Olivia Jade’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Appearance: ‘White Privilege Is Everywhere’ (Video)

‘The View’ Slams Olivia Jade’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Appearance: ‘White Privilege Is Everywhere’ (Video) The ladies of “The View” had a field day ripping apart Olivia Jade Giannulli’s recent “Red Table Talk” appearance during which the 20-year-old...
The Wrap Also reported by •UpworthyDaily Caller

San Diego school teachers must undergo ‘white privilege training,’ commit to being ‘antiracist’

 San Diego teachers are required to undergo “white privilege” training, in which they must accept that their supposed unconscious bias is perpetuating racial...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUpworthyDaily Caller

White Suspect's Cop Standoff Epitome of Privilege Says Michael Eric Dyson

 The wild body cam footage showing a white suspect threatening to shoot a cop -- not once but TWICE -- is a stark illustration of white privilege according to...
TMZ.com