Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Could Receive Pfizer Vaccine Doses This Weekend

Gothamist Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
New York Could Receive Pfizer Vaccine Doses This WeekendGovernor Andrew Cuomo during press briefing last week in Albany.

Nursing home residents and staff along with "high risk" healthcare workers will be the first to be vaccinated. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Coronavirus Vaccine And Restrictions

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Coronavirus Vaccine And Restrictions 57:27

 Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily covid briefing as more restrictions are expected in New York City.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is the new Covid vaccine our way back to normality? - video explainer [Video]

Is the new Covid vaccine our way back to normality? - video explainer

The news this week that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was effective on more than 90% of trial recipients is of huge importance. The efficacy is significantly higher than hoped for and so far..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 04:42Published
Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses [Video]

Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses

According to 'The New York Times' and multiple other news outlets.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine? [Video]

Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available in Michigan? As of now, the answer really depends on the specific patient and their risk factors local doctors say; with new..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

New York Times report: Trump administration turned down additional doses of Pfizer vaccine

 The New York Times reported Monday that the Trump administration turned down additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Upworthy

A Trump Administration Decision Might Mean Americans Will Be Waiting Even Longer for the Pfizer Vaccine

 A new report in the New York Times claims that the Trump administration passed on an offer from Pfizer to receive more doses of their vaccine. Now, the company...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mediaite

As U.K. starts rolling out COVID vaccine, doctor says U.S. faces challenges

 British health authorities have begun rolling out initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. In the U.S., Pfizer's vaccine could be...
CBS News Also reported by •SeattlePI.comGothamist