Nathan Fielder’s ‘How to With John Wilson’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2 Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

HBO is giving its docuseries “How to with John Wilson” a second season, it was announced Wednesday.



The comedic docuseries was one of the surprise hits of 2020 since its Oct. 23 premiere. Nathan Fielder of “Nathan for You” fame is an executive producer alongside Michael Koman and Clark Reinking.



Here is how HBO describes the show:







In a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. The awkward contradictions of modern life are eased by Wilson’s candid, unpolished commentary, with season one’s episodes offering up his distinct take on a range of deceivingly simple topics. Building upon Wilson’s previously released “how to” short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns, but are grounded in John’s refreshing honesty.







*Also Read:* AT&T CEO Defends Same-Day Release of 2021 Warner Bros Films on HBO Max: a 'Win-Win-Win'



The six-episode first season saw Wilson film 25-minute “tutorials” that ranged on topics such as small talk and scaffolding, but also the “Mandela effect.”



“John’s lens is so deliberate and dear,” says Amy Gravitt, executive vice



