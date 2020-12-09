‘True Blood’ Reboot in the Works at HBO From ‘Riverdale’ Creator Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Vampires are coming back to HBO. A reboot of “True Blood” is in early development at the network from “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Alan Ball, who created the original series and served as showrunner for the first five seasons, will return to executive produce. Aguirre-Sacasa will co-write the pilot with Jami O’Brien.



HBO declined to comment.



*Also Read:* 'Sesame Street' Documentary 'Street Gang' Set for 2021 HBO Debut



“True Blood” was based on Charlaine Harris’ “Southern Vampire Mysteries” novels and was a major hit for HBO at the end of the aughts. It centered on a world where vampires lived (mostly) peacefully among humans after a synthetic blood substitute was created. It also featured other fantasy creatures including witches, werewolves and telepaths.



“True Blood” ran for seven seasons from 2008-2014 and starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and Nelson Ellis.



Along with “Riverdale” and “Sabrina,” the latter of which is heading into its final season at Netflix, Aguirre-Sacasa is also developing “The Shelley Society” for HBO Max, which centers around a young Mary Shelley.



TV Line was first to report on the “True Blood” reboot.



