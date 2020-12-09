Fox Sees Huge Tuesday Ratings Jump From Rescheduled Dallas Cowboys Game Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Thanks to COVID postponements, we ended up with another Tuesday night football game this week. While Dallas Cowboys fans may be unhappy with the result (and the whole season, really), Fox certainly isn’t. The NFL game was one hell of a ratings upgrade from last week’s Tuesday primetime lineup of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” and “Next.”



The Baltimore Ravens win provided stiff competition for the rest of broadcast television, with ABC’s “Big Sky” being among the biggest sufferers week to week.



Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers should be considered subject to significant adjustment.



*Also Read:* Ratings: NBC's 'Nurses' Premiere Beat a 'Bull' Rerun, at Least



Fox was first in ratings with a 2.8 rating/16 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 10.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the NFC East’s Dallas Cowboys vs. the AFC North’s Baltimore Ravens — on the east coast, at least.



ABC was second in ratings with a 0.9/5, but fourth in viewers with 3.9 million. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.1/6 and 4.1 million viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 slipped to a 0.5/3 and 3.5 million viewers.



CBS was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and second in viewers with 6.6 million. “NCIS” at 8 drew a 0.7/4 and 8.3 million viewers. At 9, “FBI” had a 0.6/3 and 6.6 million viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” got a 0.5/3 and 4.8 million viewers.



*Also Read:* Nielsen Will Finally Combine Linear and Digital Viewing Into One Number - but It'll Take a Few Years



NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 4.3 million. “The Voice” at 8 received a 0.7/4 and 6.5 million viewers. At 9, “Transplant” had a 0.4/2 and 3.4 million viewers. A second episode, the Season 1 finale, followed at 10 with a 0.4/2 and 2.9 million viewers.



Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.



Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 918,000.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 384,000. “Swamp Thing” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 485,000 viewers. At 9, “Tell Me a Story” got a 0.1/0 and 283,000 viewers.



