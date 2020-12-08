Global  
 

‘One Day at a Time’ Fails to Find New Home: ‘It’s Officially Over’

The Wrap Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
‘One Day at a Time’ Fails to Find New Home: ‘It’s Officially Over’Sony TV was not able to save “One Day at a Time” for a second time.

“It’s officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes,” co-creator Gloria Calderon Kellett said Tuesday on Twitter. “But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.”

Pop TV picked up the reboot of Normal Lear’s classic sitcom last year, after it was initially canceled by Netflix after three seasons.

*Also Read:* 'One Day at a Time' Canceled (Again) After 1 Season on Pop TV

Co-showrunner Mike Royce added on his Twitter account: “The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did. Four seasons that will forever exist for people to watch.”

Netflix axed “One Day at a Time” in 2019, citing low viewership numbers for the critically acclaimed sitcom. Fans soon rallied around the program on social media as producers at Sony Pictures Television said they were exploring other options for the show, using hashtags like #SaveODAAT to call on a new network or streaming service to pick up the show. Pop TV picked it up a few months later.

Pop TV premiered its one and only season in March, which had to be cut short due to the pandemic shutting down production this spring (though they did scrape together a special animated episode). CBS aired the fourth season of the show this fall in primetime as a schedule filler while it waited for its normal primetime lineup to get the cameras rolling again.

The multi-camera comedy, a reboot of Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name, stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz as a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life. Todd Grinnell and Stephen Tobolowsky also star.



It's officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching. pic.twitter.com/sTMorHSu1w

— Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) December 8, 2020





pic.twitter.com/Upr9EJ7E0n

— Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) December 8, 2020



