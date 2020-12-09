Brandon Bernard's Planned Execution Stirs Debate Over Punishment for Young Offenders Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Brandon Bernard was 18 when he took part in the grisly murders of two youth ministers. He is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday despite a drive among his supporters for clemency. 👓 View full article

