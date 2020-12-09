Global  
 

Brandon Bernard's Planned Execution Stirs Debate Over Punishment for Young Offenders

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Brandon Bernard was 18 when he took part in the grisly murders of two youth ministers. He is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday despite a drive among his supporters for clemency.
Brandon Bernard is set to be the ninth inmate executed in Terre Haute this year. His family said the punishment he is getting doesn't fit his crime.

