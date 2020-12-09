Global  
 

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine entering final phase of review in U.S.

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
With the U.S. potentially just days away from the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, top health officials are painting a dire picture of the country's case count and hospitalizations in the coming months. Dr. Neeta Ogden, an internal medicine specialist and immunologist, joined CBSN to discuss the vaccines being prepared around the world.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Final Review Phase With US Government Regulators

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Final Review Phase With US Government Regulators 02:18

 CBS4's Danya Bacchus reports from California.

