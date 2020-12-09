Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine entering final phase of review in U.S.
With the U.S. potentially just days away from the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, top health officials are painting a dire picture of the country's case count and hospitalizations in the coming months. Dr. Neeta Ogden, an internal medicine specialist and immunologist, joined CBSN to discuss the vaccines being prepared around the world.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine docs hacked from European Medicines AgencyThe EMA, which is assessing two Covid-19 vaccines, launches a "full investigation" after the attack.
BBC News
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine finally reaches its last step: FDA committee vote. Most vaccines never get that far.The committee will vote Thursday whether FDA should let Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine be the first allowed in the U.S. Most vaccines never get that far.
USATODAY.com
First person to receive Covid-19 vaccine leaves hospital
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:27Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: Canada approves Pfizer vaccineCanada's health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, days ahead of possible approval in the United States.Health Canada posted on it is..
New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Alabama governor extends mask order into JanuaryAlabama hit a record for the number of people in state hospitals with COVID-19 with more than 2,000 people hospitalized.
CBS News
India Mystery Illness: 500 People Hospitalised
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39Published
Florida hotel opens COVID testing site for guestsThe Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa in Florida has opened a new COVID-19 testing site inside its beachfront resort. (Dec. 9)
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources