Broncos’ secondary re-groups after losing cornerback A.J. Bouye
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Only three weeks ago, the Broncos appeared in decent shape at cornerback. Starters Bryce Callahan and A.J. Bouye were healthy and rookie Essang Bassey had seized the nickel role. Now they’re all gone.
