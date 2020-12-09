Broncos’ secondary re-groups after losing cornerback A.J. Bouye Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Only three weeks ago, the Broncos appeared in decent shape at cornerback. Starters Bryce Callahan and A.J. Bouye were healthy and rookie Essang Bassey had seized the nickel role. Now they’re all gone. 👓 View full article

