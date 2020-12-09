Global  
 

Hunter Biden Says US Prosecutor Investigating His Taxes

Newsmax Wednesday, 9 December 2020
President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I...
