Poll: Less Than Quarter of Republicans Trust Election Result

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 68% of Republicans concerned election was ‘rigged’



[NFA] Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said they were concerned that the election was "rigged," according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:36 Published on November 18, 2020 Do you spend more time searching for medical information than the average American?



The average American spends 156 hours a year scouring the internet to better understand their own health, new research revealed.The study of 2,000 census-balanced Americans examined how people search.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on November 13, 2020 What Early Voting Trends Say About Democrats And Republicans



According to CNN, as of Monday over 60 million people had already cast their vote for the 2020 presidential election. More people have voted early than ever before, exceeding the 2016 early voting.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:50 Published on October 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources Poll: Just A Quarter Of Republicans Accept Election Outcome While 61% of Americans overall say they trust the results of the 2020 presidential election, Republicans appear to be taking their cue from President Trump in...

NPR 1 week ago



