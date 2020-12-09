17 States Join Texas Election Suit Amid Trump Pledge to Intervene in Case
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Donald Trump said his campaign would seek to join a bid by Texas to challenge the president's election defeat at the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, 17 other states have filed in support of the case, which allies call the culmination of Trump's legal challenges and critics dismiss...
President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block millions of votes from four battleground states. According to CNN, the four states predominantly voted for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump's request was made in a filing with the court. The lawsuit is being brought by Texas Attorney General Ken...