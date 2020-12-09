Global  
 

17 States Join Texas Election Suit Amid Trump Pledge to Intervene in Case

Newsmax Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump said his campaign would seek to join a bid by Texas to challenge the president's election defeat at the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, 17 other states have filed in support of the case, which allies call the culmination of Trump's legal challenges and critics dismiss...
