Big Ten eliminates six-game requirement for championship

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The decision comes just a day after the University of Michigan canceled its upcoming game against Ohio State, which would have made Ohio ineligible to compete in the championship under the previous rule.
