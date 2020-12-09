Big Ten eliminates six-game requirement for championship

College Football Playoff rankings 2.0: Will Ohio State hang on to final spot?



SportsPulse: Dan Wolken reacts to the second College Football Playoff rankings and believes Ohio State can get into the playoff without qualifying for the Big Ten championship game given the.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:36 Published 1 week ago

MRA and JA to meet in MAIS title game



Jackson Academy makes their first MAIS title game in 7 seasons while MRA will try to repeat as 6A state champs. The two opposing head coaches talked about the big game during MAIS championship media.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago