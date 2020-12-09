Big Ten eliminates six-game requirement for championship
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The decision comes just a day after the University of Michigan canceled its upcoming game against Ohio State, which would have made Ohio ineligible to compete in the championship under the previous rule.
