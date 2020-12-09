Global  
 

CEO Mellody Hobson on race in corporate America and how to create change

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments, talks to Tony Dokoupil about the inequalities in corporate America. She shares suggestions to create a diverse workplace and explains why it's so important.
