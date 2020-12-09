Flushing's Massive Waterfront Rezoning Clears Hurdle After Developers Offer Concessions Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

A rendering of the area of the Special Flushing Waterfront District provided by the Flushing Willets Point Corona LDC.



The proposal calls for 13 towers with more than 680,000 square feet of commercial space, nearly 900 hotel rooms and more than 1,700 new apartments. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

