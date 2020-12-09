Global  
 

Delaware joins antitrust lawsuits against Facebook over Instagram, WhatsApp acquisitions

Delawareonline Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook over its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.
 
