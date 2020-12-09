Global  
 

Time running out for Congress to pass coronavirus relief before aid expires

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
With just nine days to go until the Senate adjourns until 2021, time is running out for more pandemic aid to be passed before key unemployment programs and eviction protections lapse at the end of December. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, and Politico White House reporter and associate editor Anita Kumar spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about where negotiations stand, plus the breaking news on a tax investigation into Hunter Biden.
News video: McConnell urges COVID deal without state, local aid

McConnell urges COVID deal without state, local aid 01:07

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said Congress should pass a U.S. coronavirus relief package without either the business liability protections that Republicans want or the aid to state and local governments that is a Democratic priority.

