Alex Azar says he's sure FDA will ask Pfizer about U.K. vaccine allergic reactions
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he is sure FDA experts will ask Pfizer about two allergic reactions that were reported from its COVID vaccine in the U.K. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" with more on his interview with Secretary Azar.
