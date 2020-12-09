Global  
 

Alex Azar says he's sure FDA will ask Pfizer about U.K. vaccine allergic reactions

CBS News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he is sure FDA experts will ask Pfizer about two allergic reactions that were reported from its COVID vaccine in the U.K. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" with more on his interview with Secretary Azar. 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: FDA Expected To Approve Pfizer Vaccine

FDA Expected To Approve Pfizer Vaccine 02:58

 The first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. is expected to received emergency authorization by the FDA within days, maybe even hours. That decision will immediately set off a nationwide operation to get more than 3 million doses to hospitals and drug stores, and then into the arms of vulnerable...

Alex Azar Alex Azar American politician

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on possible COVID-19 vaccine roll out

 Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss a timeline for a potential coronavirus vaccine and distribution across the..
CBS News
U.S. Covid Cases Spike To Nearly 200,000 Daily [Video]

U.S. Covid Cases Spike To Nearly 200,000 Daily

According to CNN, cold weather and habits are the cause of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, which have climbed to nearly 200,000 daily in the U.S. Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, told Fox News on Sunday that people are neglecting the three "W's." He explained "Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings." Health experts predicted that the winter and holidays would bring increase the cases.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published
Moderna seeks U.S., EU vaccine authorization [Video]

Moderna seeks U.S., EU vaccine authorization

[NFA] Moderna will apply for U.S. and European emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns, the company said. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:59Published
CDC sees virus cases rising, vaccine by year end [Video]

CDC sees virus cases rising, vaccine by year end

The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:21Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

FDA says it will work "rapidly" to approve Pfizer vaccine

 The agency has notified the CDC and Operation Warp Speed "so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution."
CBS News

Hospitals, shipping companies prepare to distribute Pfizer vaccine as soon as it's approved

 Hospitals and shipping companies are preparing to distribute Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as soon as it's approved. Manuel Bojorquez spoke with frontline workers..
CBS News

FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

 An FDA advisory panel endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and hospitals are preparing to administer it. David Begnaud reports.
CBS News
U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout [Video]

U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout

Hospitals, nurses and even UPS are readying for a potential rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as the FDA is widely expected to authorize it for emergency use in the United States within days. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

Eye Opener: FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer vaccine

 An FDA advisory panel recommended authorization of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Also, 106 House Republicans signed on to support President Trump's effort to..
CBS News

Major Garrett Major Garrett American journalist

Transfer of power shows "great strength" of U.S. institutions, philanthropist says

 Billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein spoke with CBS News' Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Takeout" - 12/4/20

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joins Major for a conversation about U.K.'s approval of COVID-19 vaccines, a vaccine distribution..
CBS News

Major Garrett on his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the presidential transition

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to give analysis on this week's political headlines: the presidential transition,..
CBS News

Representative Dan Crenshaw on "The Takeout" — 1/24/2020

 Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw talks about his interaction with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson during the 2018 campaign, and his response to..
CBS News

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

COVID-19 vaccine authorization, government shutdown: 5 things to know Friday

 FDA could authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, possible government shutdown and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020 [Video]

Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed how they spent their time during the Covid lockdown. On Day 8 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the power couple spoke about how it felt to return to work amid the pandemic. Nick Jonas has started shooting for his reality music show, The Voice. Priyanka spoke about how she binged on Nick's production project 'Dash & Lily' on Netflix. They said they were grateful for being able to spend the lockdown safely, while expressing concern for the many people who weren't so fortunate. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:01Published
'National Jiju': Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trip #HTLS2020 [Video]

'National Jiju': Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trip #HTLS2020

Entertainment icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas featured on the final day of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Nick spoke about how his marriage has exposed him to Indian culture and how he has enjoyed his trips to the country. Priyanka reminisced about how Nick was fed a lot of 'laddoos' - an Indian sweet - during their wedding, and how 'National Jiju' was a trend on social media. The power couple said that it was waiting for the Covid-19 pandemic to end so they could visit India again. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:42Published
Giraffe Calf Named After First Person To Have Covid Vaccination [Video]

Giraffe Calf Named After First Person To Have Covid Vaccination

A giraffe calf has been named after the first person to have the Covid-19 vaccination. UK's ZSL WHIPSNADE ZOO welcomed the six-foot-tall arrival this week. The female calf was born at the same time as 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the first vaccine. In recognition of the poignant moment, the infant has been named Margaret, following a 15-month gestation period, Margaret is the second calf to be born to mum Luna.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

