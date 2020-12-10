Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA: Allergic Reaction To COVID Vaccine ‘Not A Major Concern’

cbs4.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Health experts in the United Kingdom are warning people with a “significant history of allergic reactions” to avoid the Pfizer COVID vaccine. That said, the FDA is reiterating that it’s effective no matter your age, race or weight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: FDA meeting on vaccines

FDA meeting on vaccines 01:52

 The FDA met to discuss the new vaccine.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government [Video]

Another 100 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Bought By US Government

The US government has ordered another 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. This brings the total number of vaccines ordered to 200 million, says Business Insider. If the vaccine..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Pres. Trump Reportedly Pressuring FDA To Approve Pfizer Vaccine [Video]

Pres. Trump Reportedly Pressuring FDA To Approve Pfizer Vaccine

Emergency approval of the vaccine appears to be imminent. Nonetheless, Pres. Trump is threatening the head of the FDA that he must act now or lose his job.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28Published
WH urges FDA chief to approve vaccine by Friday [Video]

WH urges FDA chief to approve vaccine by Friday

[NFA] White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Alex Azar says he's sure FDA will ask Pfizer about U.K. vaccine allergic reactions

 Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he is sure FDA experts will ask Pfizer about two allergic reactions that were reported from its COVID vaccine...
CBS News