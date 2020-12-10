Global  
 

DOJ sues Alabama over violent prison conditions

CBS News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The Justice Department said the state is failing to protect male inmates from inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force at the hands of prison staff.
