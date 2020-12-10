Johns Hopkins University reckons with history, reveals founder owned multiple slaves
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Johns Hopkins University heralded its founder's abolitionism for nearly a century, but a reexamination of the school's history recently revealed that Johns Hopkins actually owned several slaves.
Johns Hopkins University heralded its founder's abolitionism for nearly a century, but a reexamination of the school's history recently revealed that Johns Hopkins actually owned several slaves.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources