Johns Hopkins University reckons with history, reveals founder owned multiple slaves

FOXNews.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Johns Hopkins University heralded its founder's abolitionism for nearly a century, but a reexamination of the school's history recently revealed that Johns Hopkins actually owned several slaves. 
News video: Johns Hopkins Namesake And Founder Was Slaveowner, Contrasting Longstanding Abolitionist Narrative

 Johns Hopkins University and Medicine announced Wednesday that it learned its founder was a slaveowner, which was in contrast with a longstanding narrative that Mr. Johns Hopkins was an early abolitionist.

