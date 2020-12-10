Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today in History for December 10th

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Martin Luther King, Junior accepts Nobel Peace Prize; Women get the right to vote in Wyoming Territory; America's first domestic passenger jet flight takes off; Soul singer Otis Redding, General Augusto Pinochet die. (Dec. 10)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Mark of the Bell Witch Documentary movie

The Mark of the Bell Witch Documentary movie 01:59

 The Mark of the Bell Witch movie trailer HD - December 20th marks the 200 year anniversary of one of the most infamous events in American history; the death of Tenneesean, John Bell, at the hands of the Bell Witch. To mark the occasion, indie production company, Small Town Monsters, and director Seth...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Otis Redding Otis Redding American singer, songwriter and record producer


Augusto Pinochet Augusto Pinochet Former dictator of the Republic of Chile


Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King Jr. American activist and leader in the civil rights movement (1929–1968)

US passes legislation to promote Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legacies

 The US House of Representatives has passed a legislation that would establish an exchange initiative between the US and India to study the work and legacies of..
WorldNews

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis: Why Nobel laureate Abiy Ahmed sent his troops to battle

 "War makes for bitter men. Heartless and savage men," Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said when he received the Nobel Peace Prize less than a year ago -..
WorldNews

Increase in trafficking of women, gender-based violence due to pandemic: Nobel Peace Prize winner

 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad says the COVID-19 pandemic has increased trafficking of women and gender-based violence, leaving the health and safety of..
WorldNews
Ethiopians cross to Sudan to flee fighting in northern Tigray region [Video]

Ethiopians cross to Sudan to flee fighting in northern Tigray region

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, on Sunday gave the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours to surrender -- an ultimatum rejected by the leader of the dissident region, who has said his people are "ready to die" for their homeland.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Related videos from verified sources

Powerball winning numbers for December 9th, 2020 [Video]

Powerball winning numbers for December 9th, 2020

Here are today's winning Powerball numbers. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
'True Blood' Reboot in the Works at HBO, Alfred Molina Returning For 'Spider-Man 3' and More | THR News [Video]

'True Blood' Reboot in the Works at HBO, Alfred Molina Returning For 'Spider-Man 3' and More | THR News

In today's top stories, HBO is in the early stages of a 'True Blood' reboot from 'Riverdale' creator, Alfred Molina is reprising the role of Doctor Octopus for 'Spider-Man 3' and Nicolas Cage is set to..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:58Published
Whoville Cruisin' with Barbara Bigelow - 12/09/20 [Video]

Whoville Cruisin' with Barbara Bigelow - 12/09/20

We are once again talking with Barbara Bigelow from Main Street Columbus about all the different things that are happening in downtown Columbus for Christmas..Today she discusses the "Cruising Through..

Credit: WCBIPublished

Related news from verified sources

Today in History for December 10th

 Martin Luther King, Junior accepts Nobel Peace Prize; Women get the right to vote in Wyoming Territory; America's first domestic passenger jet flight takes off;...
USATODAY.com

Nobel laureate says pandemic raising violence, trafficking

 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad said the coronavirus pandemic has increased trafficking of women and gender-based violence, leaving the health and safety...
Japan Today Also reported by •SeattlePI.com