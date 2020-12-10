Today in History for December 10th
Martin Luther King, Junior accepts Nobel Peace Prize; Women get the right to vote in Wyoming Territory; America's first domestic passenger jet flight takes off; Soul singer Otis Redding, General Augusto Pinochet die. (Dec. 10)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Otis Redding American singer, songwriter and record producer
Augusto Pinochet Former dictator of the Republic of Chile
Martin Luther King Jr. American activist and leader in the civil rights movement (1929–1968)
US passes legislation to promote Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legaciesThe US House of Representatives has passed a legislation that would establish an exchange initiative between the US and India to study the work and legacies of..
WorldNews
Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel
Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis: Why Nobel laureate Abiy Ahmed sent his troops to battle"War makes for bitter men. Heartless and savage men," Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said when he received the Nobel Peace Prize less than a year ago -..
WorldNews
Increase in trafficking of women, gender-based violence due to pandemic: Nobel Peace Prize winnerNobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad says the COVID-19 pandemic has increased trafficking of women and gender-based violence, leaving the health and safety of..
WorldNews
Ethiopians cross to Sudan to flee fighting in northern Tigray region
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources