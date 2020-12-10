Global  
 

Stunning images show humpback whale near Statue of Liberty

CBS News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
"As we were passing the Statue of Liberty, it flung its tail out of the water - twice," a witness told Reuters.
Humpback whale snapped during New York City harbour visit

 The giant marine mammal was pictured in front of the Statue of Liberty during a rare appearance.
BBC News

