Stunning images show humpback whale near Statue of Liberty
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
"As we were passing the Statue of Liberty, it flung its tail out of the water - twice," a witness told Reuters.
"As we were passing the Statue of Liberty, it flung its tail out of the water - twice," a witness told Reuters.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Statue of Liberty Colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, NY, US
Humpback whale snapped during New York City harbour visitThe giant marine mammal was pictured in front of the Statue of Liberty during a rare appearance.
BBC News
Related news from verified sources