You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For 'Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters'



Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, he will pay up to $1 million from his campaign account to incentivize, encourage and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud form.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37 Published on November 10, 2020 Calif. Has Over A Quarter-Million Homeless Students, Report Finds



Just over 4% of all K-12 students in California were homeless during the 2018-19 school year, according to a report released Monday by UCLA. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:42 Published on October 20, 2020