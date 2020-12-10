Global  
 

Hunter Biden reveals he is under federal investigation for "tax affairs"

CBS News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, says he is under investigation over his tax affairs by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware in a probe that dates back to 2018. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the latest.
