Pentagon to End Military Support for CIA Counterterrorism Missions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite a law requiring the military's top brass.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:13 Published 1 week ago Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down



The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on November 16, 2020