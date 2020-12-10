Pentagon to End Military Support for CIA Counterterrorism Missions

Global  
 

Newsmax Thursday, 10 December 2020
The Pentagon is planning to cut most of the military support it provides to the CIA's counterterrorism missions by Jan. 5.According to ABC News, the Pentagon has already informed the CIA...
