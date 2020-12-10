Global  
 

Electoral Fraud: Sidney Powell Asks Emergency Review After Wisconsin Lawsuit Denied

HNGN Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Electoral Fraud: Sidney Powell Asks Emergency Review After Wisconsin Lawsuit DeniedAfter the denial of the lawsuit in Wisconsin, Sidney Powell seeks emergency review as attempts to do further fraud is possible. The court in Wisconsin seems to be partisan to the Democrat cause.
